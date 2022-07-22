The Nanjing city government has punished religious affairs officials and the leader of a Buddhist temple after social media posts revealed Japanese war criminals were honoured at the temple. The principal monk in charge of Xuanzang Temple in the eastern Chinese city has been dismissed and the temple has stopped daily activities for “rectification”, the Nanjing government said in an announcement on Friday afternoon. The director of the ethnic and religious affairs bureau of the city’s Xuanwu district has also been dismissed. The city said party discipline authorities and public security departments would continue to investigate. The director of Nanjing’s ethnic and religious affairs bureau has been admonished and its deputy director has been suspended while the investigation is under way, according to the city government’s announcement. Last Korean war criminal to serve in Japan’s army dies at 96, without securing apology The controversy went viral on Thursday, when a social media user shared photos showing memorial tablets at the temple bearing the names of four Japanese war criminals who took part in the Nanking massacre . According to the pictures, the four war criminals were Gunkichi Tanaka, Hisao Tani, Tsuyoshi Noda and Iwane Matsui. The first three were executed in Nanjing between 1945 and 1948, and Matsui was hanged in Tokyo in 1948. It costs 30,000 to 50,000 yuan (US$4,482 to US$7,471) to inscribe a person’s name on a memorial tablet, according to visitors at the temple. The inscriptions on the tablets said they were dedicated by “Wu Aping” in 2018. China marks 84th anniversary of Nanking massacre amid tension with Japan After the photos went viral, the Xuanwu district bureau of ethnic and religious affairs said it was cooperating with police to investigate the temple. “In response to [this] situation, we have decided to carry out rectification of the temple. We will fully investigate these acts, which have hurt the nation’s feelings,” the district bureau said in a statement on Friday. For generations of Chinese, the Nanking massacre has been a scar on the country’s past. China estimates that more than 300,000 civilians and soldiers were killed in the six weeks after December 13, 1937, when Japanese troops entered Nanjing, then known as Nanking, which was the country’s capital at the time. Japan has disputed the number, saying it was difficult to determine precise figures. Japanese politicians have sparked outrage among Chinese by visiting Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine , where World War II war criminals are honoured. Chinese social media users reacted to the scandal with anger, and hashtags about the temple have drawn more than 820 million views and generated over 150,000 discussions on Weibo since Thursday. “This not only hurts national sentiment but is a clear betrayal. It has betrayed the nation and history,” wrote one Weibo user. “I never imagined that there was a place in Nanjing where war criminals who committed aggression against China were enshrined,” said another. “At no time can we forget the grave crimes committed by the invaders! National feelings cannot be hurt, and we look forward to an investigation to the end,” the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, a museum in the city dedicated to the tragedy, said in a statement on Friday. Nanjing was originally expected to host the Summer Festival – a traditional Japanese celebration – last week. The event was cancelled after photos from the temple went viral. Behaviour glorifying the imperial Japanese army is regularly condemned by the public and punished in China. In 2019, three men in Zhengzhou in central China’s Henan province were detained by police for wearing replicas of Japanese military uniforms during a wedding ceremony. In 2018, two men were detained for 15 days for wearing replica Japanese military uniforms and posing for pictures in front of a World War II memorial at Nanjing’s Purple Mountain. Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan was boycotted last year for visiting the Yasukuni Shrine, although he explained his actions were because of a lack of historical knowledge.