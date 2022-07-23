China has issued the first official confirmation that its top leaders have all been given Covid-19 vaccines. Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, told a press conference Saturday that party and state leaders have all been fully vaccinated with Chinese shots. Zheng said the vaccinations show the high trust the party and state leaders have in Chinese vaccines. Unlike many other countries, where senior politicians were shown receiving their jabs to encourage take-up rates, China has up till now been quiet about the vaccine status of its leaders.