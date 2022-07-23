A Chinese man has been executed for setting his ex-wife on fire in a case that drew national outrage and horror. The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court said in a short statement issued online on Saturday morning that it had carried out the execution of Tang Lu . Tang set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lhamo, died of her injuries a few weeks later. Lhamo had offered a glimpse into her life in short videos and livestreams on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok run by the same parent company. In her videos, she showed off the Sichuan countryside and blogged about her life. She was ethnically Tibetan and often wore traditional Tibetan clothing in the videos. Lhamo’s sister had told Thepaper.cn, a media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him. The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight that women can face in abusive marriages. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread. Tang had appealed against the decision but lost the appeal in January this year.