An official once responsible for overseeing the banks at the centre of one of China’s biggest financial scandals has been placed under investigation two weeks after rare protests broke out in the central province of Henan. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission announced the disciplinary probe into Li Huanting, a senior inspector at its Henan branch, in a terse statement on its website on Sunday. ‘Crisis of confidence’ in China’s banking system must be urgently addressed The scandal involving the disappearance of 40 billion yuan (US$6 billion) in deposits from four rural banks in the province has prompted regular demonstrations in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, from savers demanding their money back. The protest two weeks ago turned violent and grabbed international headlines when around 1,000 victims of the scam were attacked by hundreds of unidentified men in white shirts . An earlier attempt to stop the demonstrations prompted a nationwide outcry after protesters found that their health codes – needed to use public transport or enter public buildings – had suddenly turned red. At least five officials were later punished for the misuse of the codes. The banking commission did not explain why Li, 60, is under investigation or make any mention of the scandal, which has dealt a heavy blow to the credibility of the Communist Party ahead of a once-in-a-decade leadership shake-up later this year . According to the news portal Thepaper.cn, Li was responsible for supervising the market access of village and other small and medium rural banks in Henan between 2012 and 2014. He was later promoted to become deputy head of the watchdog’s Henan office. The authorities have tried to defuse widespread anger among hundreds of thousands of depositors across the country affected by the scandal, which put a spotlight on the 4,000 small and medium-sized banks sprinkled across the country. Regulators announced last week they would kick-start a second round of repayments of up to 100,000 yuan (US$14,800) to those whose funds were frozen in four rural banks in Henan and one in Anhui. It followed an earlier announcement from the banking watchdog following the protest that customers with deposits below 50,000 yuan would get their money back . However, it remains unclear if and when other depositors can get their money back, with questions unanswered over how the scam was allowed for over a decade and why local authorities failed for months to address widespread grievances among protesters. The scandal occurred at a time when China is facing strong economic headwinds at home and growing tensions with the US and its allies abroad. Domestic stability is also Beijing’s top priority ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third term as leader. China begins arrests in ‘complicated plot’ to steal billions from depositors Observers believe Beijing will try to minimise the damage from the scandal by making it a problem for the banking sector and the Henan provincial government to deal with. Local police have said a criminal gang was controlling the four rural banks and have accused a private financial group with stakes in all four of faking data and siphoning off funds.