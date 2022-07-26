The mainland has accelerated the integration of health codes , identity cards and, in many cases, facial recognition , to gain access to residences, business complexes and public venues. Such measures were meant to make it more convenient for the residents to get around more easily, especially the elderly who find health codes difficult to use, mainland media said. In Beijing’s Shijingshan district, 294 residential complexes recently integrated facial recognition with the city’s health code in devices at their gates. Health codes and PCR test and vaccination records are displayed when faces are scanned at the gate. The use of facial recognition technology for Covid-19 control is not entirely new in the mainland. Since last year in the southwestern border city Ruili, which had several outbreaks caused by imported cases, facial recognition was required for people to enter residential complexes, public transport, wet markets and supermarkets. Outbreaks in major cities like Beijing and Shanghai appear to have accelerated the push to have more advanced devices to control the movement of people. Speaking at a press conference in Shanghai on May 23, vice-director of the city’s big data centre, Zhu Junwei, said all public venues and residential areas should install QR codes to allow entry or have “digital sentries” – advanced devices combining a thermometer, health code reading, facial recognition, identity card information and door access – to strengthen their pandemic control. China’s health code algorithms leave some confused, shunned or stranded Everbright Security estimates market demand for digital sentries in Shanghai could reach 5 billion yuan (US$740 million), while the potential market demand countrywide may reach 50 billion yuan, according to International Finance News. While the devices make it more convenient for officials and residents to carry out pandemic control measures, such convenience comes with a price – privacy and freedom of movement. The government has justified their use by the need to maintain zero Covid to protect lives. The big question is, will they still be around when Covid-19 becomes endemic? The authorities have pledged health codes will only be used for pandemic control. They stopped Henan officials from abusing the code system after protesters were blocked from travelling to a demonstration during a massive bank scandal in Henan. Still, such incidents stoke fear that abuses by officials are possible. Analysts have also warned about the stickiness of control measures once they are in place – groups with a vested interest will not want to give up any new-found privilege or financial benefits.