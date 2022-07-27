Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Shenzhen on July 23. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Shenzhen on July 23. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: Shenzhen controls outbreak while Wuhan district imposes lockdown

  • Risk of large-scale spread is low in China’s southern tech hub, according to health official, but city has yet to relax Covid-19 prevention measures
  • Wuhan’s Jiangxia district, home to more than 1 million people, enters three-day lockdown

Guo Rui
Guo Rui

Updated: 3:16pm, 27 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Shenzhen on July 23. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Shenzhen on July 23. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE