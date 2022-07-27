Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Shenzhen on July 23. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shenzhen controls outbreak while Wuhan district imposes lockdown
- Risk of large-scale spread is low in China’s southern tech hub, according to health official, but city has yet to relax Covid-19 prevention measures
- Wuhan’s Jiangxia district, home to more than 1 million people, enters three-day lockdown
Medical workers collect swabs from residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Shenzhen on July 23. Photo: Reuters