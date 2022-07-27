Xi Jinping has long been referred to as the core of the party, but speculation is growing he will be given a new title. Photo: Reuters
Will Chinese President Xi Jinping be given the formal title of ‘the people’s leader’?

  • The increasing use of the phrase by state media and senior officials has fuelled speculation it will be made official later this year
  • The most recent use of the phrase was in a speech by a top security official that said safeguarding Xi’s absolute leadership was the top priority

Updated: 7:30pm, 27 Jul, 2022

