Xiao Yaqing, head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is under investigation by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

China’s anti-corruption watchdog investigates minister leading tech drive

  • Xiao Yaqing, head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, under probe for ‘suspected violations of the law and discipline’
  • His name was conspicuously absent from delegate lists for the party congress that’s set to take place this autumn

Guo Rui
Updated: 7:58pm, 28 Jul, 2022

