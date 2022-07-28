Xiao Yaqing, head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is under investigation by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog. Photo: Simon Song
China’s anti-corruption watchdog investigates minister leading tech drive
- Xiao Yaqing, head of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, under probe for ‘suspected violations of the law and discipline’
- His name was conspicuously absent from delegate lists for the party congress that’s set to take place this autumn
Xiao Yaqing, head of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is under investigation by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog. Photo: Simon Song