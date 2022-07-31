The new chief of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention will have a lot on his plate, with a “primary mission” of pressing on with Beijing’s controversial zero- Covid policy while minimising its economic costs. It will be no easy task for Shen Hongbing, the prominent public health expert taking over from George Gao Fu, who is retiring. At 58, Shen is just two years younger than Gao. The announcement was made on Tuesday, when Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Health Commission and director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, set out Shen’s tasks as head of the China CDC. “For the time being, the primary mission is to contain Covid and to persist in the dynamic zero-Covid policy … and effectively control the pandemic while maintaining social and economic development,” Wang said. He said Shen had also been tasked with strengthening the nation’s capacity to deal with public health emergencies, and to improve scientific research on disease control. Shen will also have to do more to attract talent to the public health agency and train more younger leaders within the China CDC system. It is an issue the China CDC has long grappled with, particularly in its regional branches, as many skilled professionals in the CDC system are also lost because their pay is not as good as that in the civil service. Shen is the fourth director of the agency since it was established in January 2002, just months before the outbreak of Sars, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in China. The China CDC is under the auspices of the National Health Commission and is modelled on the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a technical organisation tasked with handling public health emergencies, prevention and control of infectious disease and running national-level laboratories. ‘No slackness’: China ‘insists’ on zero-Covid despite economic headwinds While the NHC is headed by bureaucrats, Shen and all of his predecessors at the China CDC are medical scientists. Shen was president of Nanjing Medical University (NMU) from 2014 to 2021, after 2½ years as its vice-president. He has a research background in oncology and public health, with numerous papers published in peer-reviewed international journals, and is also the author of a Chinese-language book on epidemiology. Educated and trained in mainland China, Shen studied medicine and epidemiology at NMU and has a doctorate in epidemiology from the Shanghai Medical College, which is now part of Fudan University. He was a visiting scholar at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre from 1999 to 2002. Shen is also an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, and in 2019 was given the title academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Shelly Lap-ah Tse, professor of occupational and environmental health and epidemiology at Chinese University, said Shen had many exchanges and collaborations with the university and she expects his appointment to facilitate cross-border exchanges on public health issues. “He is a scholar. That is why he is evidence-based and he would be willing to listen to the voices of scholars. It is very important,” Tse said. Shen is among the co-authors of Tse’s paper looking into how reduction of income has been linked to depression during the Covid-19 pandemic. The study, derived from research on the novel coronavirus disease funded by Hong Kong’s Health Medical Research Fund, was recently published in the Journal of Mental Health. Unlike Gao, his predecessor at the China CDC who spent many years at Oxford University in England, Shen has mostly been based in mainland China at NMU. It was not until last year that he changed to a different career path, when he was appointed deputy head of the new National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention under the NHC. The bureau was set up in May 2021 as Beijing sought to improve its response to public health emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic and it oversees the Chinese CDC. The China CDC on Tuesday said that Gao, whose post is vice-ministerial level, had reached the retirement age of 60. However, some Chinese officials stay on in their jobs past the retirement age. In many cases, advisory roles were given to vice ministers who reached 60 so that they could stay on for five more years. There is so far no mention if Gao would be given any honorary role in the future. Gao came under fire over the initial cover-up and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. He has also had to defend Beijing’s position in the narrative war between China and the West about the origin of the new coronavirus. Wang said Gao had made significant contributions to the nation’s battle against Covid-19 and praised his loyalty and dedication to the China CDC since he took the helm in 2017.