Taiwan’s main opposition party Kuomintang has sent a delegation to mainland China amid Beijing’s ongoing sabre-rattling against the self-ruled island. KMT vice-chairman Andrew Hsia – a former head of the Mainland Affairs Council, the island’s top mainland policy planning body – and his group left for Xiamen in Fujian on Wednesday afternoon for what the party described as a 17-day “fact-finding” trip to boost cross-strait communication and to understand the plight Taiwanese people face in mainland China. ‘Extremely serious’: looming Taiwan bill ‘would overturn US-China relations’ “At this critical time, we need to show our concerns to our [compatriots] in mainland China and there is also a strong need for the two sides to have more communication channels,” Hsia said at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport before departing. As a party well versed in handling cross-strait relations, Hsia said the KMT had a responsibility to understand the difficulties Taiwanese businessmen, students and others faced as cross-strait relations continued to sour. Taiwan’s relations with the mainland have been getting worse ever since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president in 2016 and refused to accept the one-China principle. Beijing suspended official exchanges with Taiwan and stepped up military intimidation against the island after Tsai moved closer to the United States to counter the mainland. Since last Thursday, the People’s Liberation Army has been staging large-scale live-fire drills encircling Taiwan in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, which Beijing repeatedly warned against and has labelled a “provocation”. Pelosi, second in line to the US presidency, became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years when she touched down on August 2. An enraged Beijing, which views self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory, has criticised the trip as a major violation of its sovereignty. Hsia said the KMT had on various occasions expressed its concerns about the PLA drills and condemned Beijing for its increasing military threats. He said the trip – planned in June before the war games started – was aimed at highlighting Taiwanese concerns on the mainland and conveying their problems to the local authorities. “We should not be impeded by any difficulties if we want to enhance our responsibility to bridge cross-strait exchanges and communication,” Hsia said, adding even Tsai herself had said she was open to communication with the mainland. The KMT visit at this critical point has triggered harsh criticism from Tsai’s independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party for failing to take into account public feeling and resentment over Beijing’s sabre-rattling. Taiwan seeks safety net for Palace Museum in case of PLA attack Some DPP politicians have heaped scorn on the trip as being a sign of the KMT surrendering to Beijing and possibly selling out Taiwan. Even some KMT members strongly opposed the visit, saying the timing was not right, especially when Beijing issued a cross-strait relations white paper on Wednesday insisting that Taiwan is a part of China and reunification is a must. The Mainland Affairs Council also called the visit “improper”, saying Hsia should not lead the group to the mainland while Beijing was bullying Taiwan. Hsia stressed his five-member delegation consisted of officials well versed in mainland affairs and a single trip did not mean they would bow to Beijing’s united front offensive. The delegation did not have plans to visit Beijing nor meet with senior mainland officials, Hsia said, rebutting some local media reports that he was going to meet Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Taiwan Affairs Office chief Liu Jieyi during his visit. He said he would not rule out the chance of meeting local mainland Chinese officials if invited. Asked if he was worried about the KMT’s chances in November’s local government elections, he said Taiwan was a pluralistic society full of different voices. “While some people oppose us visiting, some others give us their support,” he said, adding the KMT must do what it must do and should not be stopped because it faced difficulty. Regarding the white paper, Hsia said Beijing’s views about reunification were long-held but Taiwan had its own position regarding the mainland. ‘Expats won’t wait for the shooting to start’: firms draw up Taiwan exit plans “It is unlikely our status will be changed just because of a statement by the other side of the Taiwan Strait. [Beijing] also needs to face the fact of our existence,” he noted. The KMT delegation is expected to stay in Xiamen for 10 days because of quarantine rules and after that it will visit Guangzhou, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Shanghai before returning to Xiamen on August 26 for a return flight to Taipei.