Beijing has removed an offer not to deploy military personnel to Taiwan in the event of reunification in its latest policy paper on the topic . The new white paper, published by the Taiwan Affairs Office and the Information Office on Wednesday, reaffirms Beijing’s commitment to peaceful reunification but also its readiness to use force if it deems that to be necessary. ‘Extremely serious’: looming Taiwan bill ‘would overturn US-China relations’ It also keeps the “one country, two systems” model on the table, but a number of conciliatory measures contained in an earlier paper published in 2000, including the offer of “a high degree of autonomy for Taiwan”, are missing from the latest version. Statements that “the central government will not deploy military and administrative personnel to Taiwan” and “any matter is up for negotiation under the one-China principle” also do not appear in the latest version, Another pledge missing from the latest white paper was that of “more relaxed one country, two systems governance model compared with Hong Kong and Macau”. Instead, the latest version offered a clearer vision of Taiwan’s international status as it said other countries could continue to develop economic and cultural relations with the island after reunification. These nations could set up consulates or semi-official agencies in Taiwan, while international organisations could establish an office on the island, with the approval of the central government of China. The same applies to international conventions and conferences. The latest policy paper – titled “The Taiwan Issue and China’s Reunification in the New Era” – was published after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week in defiance of repeated warnings from Beijing. Soon after she left Taiwan last Thursday, the People’s Liberation Army began joint military operations in the waters and airspace around Taiwan that concluded on Wednesday. China also announced the cancellation of important dialogues between the PLA and the US military , as well as other cooperation with the US on climate change, tackling the drugs trade, fighting crime, and repatriating illegal immigrants. It also sanctioned Pelosi and her family. Beijing’s first white paper on Taiwan was published in September 1993 a year after the 1992 consensus – in which both sides agreed to adhere to the one-China principle without spelling out what that means – was achieved. The latest paper also denounced “Taiwan’s independence efforts” and highlighted Beijing’s great sincerity” in making the “utmost effort to achieve peaceful reunification”. “But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activists. In no way does it target our compatriots in Taiwan,” it said. “We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines.” Taiwan’s KMT delegation begins trip to mainland China Unlike the 2000 version that criticised former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui for seeking independence, the 2022 version made no reference to the current President Tsai Ing-wen and instead condemned “some forces” in the US for using “Taiwan as a pawn against China”. “Left unchecked, it will continue to escalate tension across the strait, further disrupt China-US relations and severely damage the interests of the US itself,” the paper said. One objective listed in the 2022 paper was to “overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, insist on holding cross-strait exchanges such as the Straits Forum, and maintain the development of exchanges and cooperation between compatriots on both sides of the strait”. The new policy paper surprisingly made no mention of weapon sales, unlike the 2000 paper which asked countries that have diplomatic relations with Beijing not to sell arms to Taiwan or form any type of military alliance. The US has only unofficial ties with Taipei but is legally required to provide it with the means to defend itself. Last month, the White House vowed to step up arms sales to Taiwan even though China has asked it to cancel proposed deals to provide weapons systems, small arms and logistical support items.