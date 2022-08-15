The People’s Liberation Army started live drills around Taiwan on Monday, as the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen and others received the first US congress delegation since a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew unprecedented military pressure from Beijing two weeks ago. “This is a resolute counterstrike and solemn deterrence to the consecutive provocations by the US and Taiwan that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Wu Qian, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Defence, according to a readout by the ministry. He added that the visit led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey was sending the wrong signals to pro-independence forces in Taiwan. Markey is chair of the East Asia, the Pacific and international cybersecurity policy subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. His group arrived in Taipei on a US Air Force plane on Sunday evening. They made a low-profile entry, apparently to avoid triggering fresh wrath from Beijing. It was only announced by the American Institute in Taiwan – the US representative office in Taipei in the absence of official ties – soon after they arrived at Taipei’s Songshan Airport. The group was the first high-level US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan since Pelosi travelled to the island on August 2 for an unannounced two-day visit that seriously angered Beijing and drew unprecedented military pressure from Beijing. Beijing staged a series of massive war games encircling Taiwan for a week from August 4 in retaliation for Pelosi’s visit, labelling the trip “provocation”. As the second in line to the US presidency, Pelosi became the highest ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her island visit was seen by Beijing as violating its one-China principle and sovereignty. It sent missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan. Worse may be in store as Pelosi visit roils Taiwan Strait, analysts warn Beijing and Taiwan split in 1949 at the end of a civil war when the Kuomintang was defeated by Communist Party forces and fled to Taipei. Beijing considers the self-governed island a breakaway province that it will take back by force if necessary. Most countries in the world acknowledge Beijing as the sole representative of a China that includes Taiwan but many, including the US, are opposed to a change of the status quo by force. In a closed-door meeting with the five-member American bipartisan congressional delegation on Monday, Tsai thanked the lawmakers for their visit, seeing it as a sure sign of rock-solid support from the US in the face of growing threats from Beijing, according to a source close to Tsai’s office. Tsai and the lawmakers discussed US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other significant issues of mutual interest, the source said. Tsai told the visiting US congressional delegation the island would work with Washington on security and supply chain issues. Unlike Pelosi’s meeting with Tsai which was open to media coverage in the first hour, Monday’s meeting between Tsai and the group was kept behind closed doors. Markey said in a tweet that he and his group had travelled to the island “to reaffirm US support for Taiwan and encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait”. His office said in a statement the group would meet “elected leaders and members of the private sector to discuss shared interests, including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and expanding economic cooperation, including investments in semiconductors”. According to the island’s foreign ministry, the group would also meet Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and members of Taiwan’s legislature to discuss Taiwan-US security and economic relations. The group was expected to leave Taiwan later on Monday. China lambasts US bill aimed at countering Beijing’s chip drive Reuters cited China’s embassy in Washington as saying on Sunday that the latest congressional visit “proves that the US does not want to see stability across the Taiwan Strait and has spared no effort to stir up confrontation between the two sides and interfere in China’s internal affairs”. The other members of the delegation are Republican Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa, and Democratic House members John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal from California and Don Beyer from Virginia. Markey voted for the Taiwan Relations Act – which underscores US ties with the island in the absence of formal relations – in 1979 when he was a House member. He is one of a few members of Congress who voted for the act and are still serving.