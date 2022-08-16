A tourist has her photo taken next to a mural of late Taiwanese president Chiang Kai-shek in Quemoy last week. Photo: AFP
Unfazed by PLA drills, Taiwanese tourists flock to tiny Quemoy
- A former battleground, the Islets are just 3.2km from mainland China’s coast and have become a popular destination
- Visitors peer out of observation posts, walk by murals denouncing Beijing and take pictures of the mainland
