China’s response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan shows Beijing now has the ability to blockade the island, but the use of force is still the last resort, a senior former official has said. The incident would not “speed up” the timetable for reunification, Sun Yafu, former deputy head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told the state-owned magazine China Newsweek in an interview published on Tuesday. US ‘provocations’ over Taiwan must get fit response, Beijing says Sun said Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan was not just a personal choice but showed that the US under Donald Trump and Joe Biden wanted to suppress and contain China. In the days after Pelosi’s visit, the People’s Liberation Army staged a series of drills that encircled the island and sent planes and ships across the median line, a de facto boundary between the self-governed island and mainland China that both sides have largely honoured over the decades. “The overall situation, equipment level, and technical capabilities that we have shown during the military blockade and control of Taiwan island will promote the formation of a new strategic situation , which will greatly benefit China’s reunification process. But it won’t speed up at once because of such a move,” he said. “It is true that we are growing stronger and catching up with the United States. Our current economy is more than 70 per cent that of the United States, and 22 times that of Taiwan. Our military, financial, and technological strengths are also improving, but the strength of the United States is still very large.” Citing a white paper on Taiwan released last week , Sun said the most important message was that Beijing would continue to push for a peaceful reunification. “Even now that we have the ability to militarily blockade and control Taiwan, we are still striving for peaceful reunification. This is our attitude,” he said. The crossing of the median line showed that Beijing had the ability to control the air and the sea in Taiwan and its surrounding waters, Sun said, adding that the exercises showed that Taiwan was part of China’s territory. Sun said the drills were not an overreaction, but “restrained in some places”, adding that people in Taiwan would have realised that independence would lead to war and the US could not be relied upon. He said he expected increasing confrontation ahead of unification as Beijing became stronger, triggering increased resistance from Taiwan and the US. ‘Held accountable for life’: China sanctions Taiwan officials after Pelosi trip Beijing sees the self-governed island as part of its territory and has never ruled out the use of force to take control of it. While most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, Washington and others oppose any attempt to take the island by force. Pelosi has denied that she was advocating for Taiwanese independence but Sun said US support for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and arms sales to the island equalled support for independence. He also warned that Pelosi’s visit might have misled the Taiwanese people about US support for the island and expressed concern that politicians from other countries might follow her lead. “Therefore, Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has had a very bad impact and will also have many serious consequences,” he said.