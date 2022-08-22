China’s education ministry said the maths textbook illustrations were “not uplifting” and fell short of the “basic requirements of moral education”. Photo: Handout
China’s education ministry said the maths textbook illustrations were “not uplifting” and fell short of the “basic requirements of moral education”. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese officials punished over ‘problematic’ maths textbook illustrations

  • State-owned publisher’s editor-in-chief and two other officials sacked and another 24 have been punished, education ministry says
  • People’s Education Press apologised in May after complaints that the illustrations were sexually and ideologically inappropriate

Kate Zhang
Kate Zhang

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s education ministry said the maths textbook illustrations were “not uplifting” and fell short of the “basic requirements of moral education”. Photo: Handout
China’s education ministry said the maths textbook illustrations were “not uplifting” and fell short of the “basic requirements of moral education”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE