China’s education ministry said the maths textbook illustrations were “not uplifting” and fell short of the “basic requirements of moral education”. Photo: Handout
Chinese officials punished over ‘problematic’ maths textbook illustrations
- State-owned publisher’s editor-in-chief and two other officials sacked and another 24 have been punished, education ministry says
- People’s Education Press apologised in May after complaints that the illustrations were sexually and ideologically inappropriate
