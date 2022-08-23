Sima Nan, a Chinese blogger who shot to fame on the back of rising nationalism by writing inflammatory articles about the United States, was suddenly banned from his social media accounts for unknown reasons. He has been blocked from posting on Weibo, WeChat, Bilibili and Douyin “for violation of relevant laws and regulations”, according to notices posted on the platforms, but his previous posts remained untouched. He last updated his accounts on Saturday. No further details were released, and the immediate cause of what appears to be a collective effort by Chinese social media to censor his accounts is not clear. It is not known when or if he will be able to resume posting on the platforms. Beijing gives Chinese blogger a voice, rattling business, intellectuals Sima did not respond to the Post ’s requests for comment on Tuesday. The television pundit, commentator and vlogger has 44 million followers across all platforms and has earned a reputation for his nationalistic, anti-West stance. He frequently accuses intellectuals, entrepreneurs and even some Chinese government departments of betraying China’s national interests and colluding with the United States, which has earned him the nickname “the anti-US fighter”. Last year, his fan base grew by millions after he accused Lenovo of allegedly selling state assets for less than they were worth and paying top executives unreasonably high salaries despite the company’s mediocre performance. Lenovo’s parent company has defended the sale of an equity stake in the company made by China’s top science academy in 2009, saying it was legal and in line with regulations. But Sima’s comments were widely shared on social media platforms and tacitly encouraged by propaganda officials. He continued to post over 50 videos and articles on the topic, accusing Lenovo of “causing loss to state assets”. In a video posted on Friday, Sima accused the company of manipulating public opinion against him, providing snapshots of social media messages as evidence. Lenovo did not publicly respond to his accusations. For years, Chinese regulators have imposed a wide range of restrictions on internet users. In 2021 alone, a total of 1.3 billion accounts were removed and 3,200 websites were shut down, according to data released by the Cyberspace Administration of China on Friday. Chinese blogger charged over ‘malicious’ India border casualty posts The numbers were announced by Zhang Yongjun, director general of the Comprehensive Cyberspace Governance Bureau of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission. The bureau hailed the success of the campaign to clean up the internet ahead of the 20th Party Congress in autumn, which is expected to mark the start of President Xi Jinping’s third term as the party’s leader and see new faces promoted to senior positions. Those sympathetic to radical nationalistic views have been emboldened since a spate of regulatory crackdowns last year to tighten the party’s grip over tech companies and the entertainment sector. The crackdowns coincided with intensifying messaging from Xi about the goal of “common prosperity” , which targets China’s immense wealth gap. Sima is one of a handful of influential nationalistic bloggers who have been targeting private tech firms, entrepreneurs and capital markets – along with badly behaved celebrities – in combative essays and videos pushing a socialist agenda in the name of patriotism. Chinese officials punished over ‘problematic’ maths textbook illustrations Another blogger, Peking University professor Kong Qingdong, who has over 4 million followers on Weibo, was also banned and has not posted since Saturday. Kong has gained notoriety for his provocative nationalist comments over the past decade. In 2012, he caused a stir when he called Hong Kong people “dogs” . In an interview, he called Hongkongers “bastards” and accused them of discriminating against mainlanders and refusing to identify as Chinese. t.