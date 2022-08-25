Massive war games staged by the People’s Liberation Army around Taiwan were a “just move”, a senior mainland Chinese official has told a delegation from the island’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang. Zhang Zhijun, chairman of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, a semi-official body that deals with Taiwan, told KMT vice-chairman Andrew Hsia at dinner in Jiangsu province: “With tension and turmoil in the Taiwan Strait, the relevant countermeasures we have taken are a just move to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Taiwan proposes record military budget to boost defences against Beijing Those measures were also aimed at “curbing and attacking Taiwan independence separatist force as well as foreign intervention” in the mainland’s internal affairs, he said, according to a statement. Hsia had expressed concern about the PLA staging more than a week of unprecedented war games encircling the island after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei early this month despite repeated warnings from Beijing. Pelosi, second in line to the US presidency, became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Her trip was viewed by Beijing as a provocation and violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Hsia, a former head of the Mainland Affairs Council, the island’s top cross-strait policy planner, is leading a five-member group on a 17-day visit to the mainland which began on August 10. In a meeting on Wednesday with Zhang in Kunshan, a city that is home to many factories run by Taiwan-based electronics companies, Hsia said he wanted to reflect Taiwanese public opinion over the PLA war games. “The first priority of [the meeting] was to convey the dissatisfaction and worries of the Taiwanese people about the series of war games staged around Taiwan,” Hsia said, according to a statement from the KMT. Hsia also told Zhang about Taiwanese concerns about import bans on some food products and speculation that Beijing would end its preferential tariff treatments – a move that would hurt the island’s farmers and small and medium-sized enterprises. Hsia also called for a swift resumption of normal cross-strait exchanges. Beijing has suspended official exchanges with Taiwan since 2016, when Tsai Ing-wen , from the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, was elected president in 2016 and refused to accept the one-China principle. Taiwan military confirms mainland drone took photo, video of soldiers Zhang, a former head of the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, said the one-China principle was the sole political basis for the two sides to resume and strengthen communication to help maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Most countries do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but many, including the United States and its Western allies, oppose any attempts to take the island by force. Hsia’s visit has triggered harsh criticism from the DPP, which accused the KMT of placating the mainland authorities and ignoring the interests of Taiwan and its people. Even some KMT members strongly opposed his visit, saying the timing was not right, given growing resentment in Taiwan over Beijing’s sabre-rattling. Hsia, however, said the trip – planned in June before the war games started – was intended to highlight Taiwanese concerns and convey their problems to the mainland authorities. He stressed the KMT had a responsibility to understand the difficulties Taiwanese businesspeople, students and others faced on the mainland as cross-strait relations continued to sour. The KMT delegation is expected to return to Taipei via Xiamen on Friday.