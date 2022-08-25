This week marks the 118th anniversary of the birth of Deng Xiaoping and a sense of nostalgia about the late paramount leader is tangible in China – even a quarter of a century since his death. Deng, often called the architect of modern China, is credited with a reformist programme that transformed the country from an isolated, backward state to a potential global superpower. While the authorities and the public have always celebrated Deng’s legacy, this year, as China faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, there are signs online of public desire for what many see as the golden era of China – when the country first opened its doors to the world. Social media platforms, such as Weibo, WeChat and Toutiao, are full of praise for Deng, attributing him with freeing China from endless ideological debates and refocusing the nation on wealth creation and development. Deng broke the shackles of a tightly controlled planned economy and created a unique hybrid market economy. He reintroduced public examinations for university entrance and government jobs, and laid down the foundations of China’s science and technology revival. “Chinese people, especially those with a sound rationale … will fully affirm the open door and reform policy firmly introduced by comrade Deng Xiaoping,” Tsinghua University philosophy professor Huang Yusheng said in a Weibo post. “With the passage of time, people’s respect and remembrance of Deng have become stronger.” Others paid tribute to Deng’s pragmatism and skill in foreign policy. While the diminutive leader was tough on sovereignty – waging wars against Vietnam and standing firm against Britain on the return of Hong Kong – he also broke China out of its international isolation, improving ties with both the United States and the then Soviet Union, and normalising relations with China’s neighbours, including Japan. Alfred Wu, associate professor at National University of Singapore, said Deng was especially missed by the older generation who benefited from Deng’s open door policy and market reforms. Another article posted on the WeChat account of a Beijing bookstore compiled abstracts from Harvard professor Ezra Vogel’s book Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China , highlighting Deng’s push for reform. But the official media has been more measured in tone. On Monday, the anniversary of Deng’s birth, the Weibo account of Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily ran a gallery of photos and quotes of the late leader. The quotes contained references to serving the public, including “The reform programme should also include political reforms” and “One thing a revolutionary party does need to worry about is its inability to hear the voice of the people. The thing to be feared most is silence.” Premier Li Keqiang also made a subtle nod to Deng with his whirlwind visit to the southern tech hub of Shenzhen last week. Shenzhen was a fishing village when Deng embarked on his “open door” policy and made it one of the country’s five special economic zones. It has evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic technology centres and, during the premier’s trip, Li visited Lotus Hill Park, where a bronze statue of Deng stands. In a video clip posted online, Li was seen telling people at the city’s main port: “Shenzhen is at the forefront of China’s reform and opening up. We must insist on reform and opening up. Openness is the basic policy of our country.” The post was later removed. While the public praise for Deng aligns with the official recognition of his legacy, the authorities are on their toes as China enters its most sensitive political season. In the autumn, the party will hold its national congress to confirm its top leadership for the next five years. President Xi Jinping, who has emerged as the strongest political leader since Deng, is widely expected to begin his unprecedented third term. He also needs to pick a new core team to help him meet the mounting challenges China is facing in an increasingly dynamic and complex world. Xi is seen as the third definitive leader in the history of the People’s Republic – after founding father Mao Zedong and the architect of reform Deng. While Xi has stressed the importance of the continuity of the party’s history, the official censors are keen to prevent praise for Deng from being used as a dissenting voice against Xi’s policy. On Monday, some WeChat and Weibo users reposted an article from two years ago, only for the posts to be removed. The article compared present policy with the leader’s approach and was seen as a veiled criticism of the former. The article refers to Deng as su ren , or an ordinary person, and highlights his opposition to the cult of personality.