Hans Chen poses at his fish farm in Taiwan’s Pingtung county on July 9. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Politics

‘This is a big headache’: Beijing’s sanctions squeeze Taiwanese farmers

  • Citrus and mackerel are the latest targets of the import bans, but mainland China has steered clear of blocking Taiwan’s most crucial goods such as semiconductors
  • The mainland remains the island’s largest trading partner, but Taipei is pushing to diversify and increase trade with the rest of Asia

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:45pm, 26 Aug, 2022

