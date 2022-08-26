Hans Chen poses at his fish farm in Taiwan’s Pingtung county on July 9. Photo: AFP
‘This is a big headache’: Beijing’s sanctions squeeze Taiwanese farmers
- Citrus and mackerel are the latest targets of the import bans, but mainland China has steered clear of blocking Taiwan’s most crucial goods such as semiconductors
- The mainland remains the island’s largest trading partner, but Taipei is pushing to diversify and increase trade with the rest of Asia
