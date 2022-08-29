A video of a brutal attack on women at a restaurant in a northern Chinese city sparked public outrage when it went viral in June. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Chinese prosecutors charge 7 for brutal attack on women in Tangshan

  • Main suspect Chen Jizhi is also accused of kidnapping, gang violence and other crimes
  • Initial investigation finds 8 police officers abused their power and took bribes, according to provincial party disciplinary authorities

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 29 Aug, 2022

