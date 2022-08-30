China is experiencing an unprecedented climate-driven environmental crisis this summer. Half the country has been hit by a record-breaking drought, made worse by more than 70 days of intense heat. Sections of the largest river have run dry – a situation long feared by conservationists – crippling water and power supplies for megacities Shanghai and Chongqing and millions more in the Yangtze River basin. Chinese meteorologists have warned that extreme heat events will be the “new normal”. The annual government report on climate, meanwhile, found China’s average temperatures rose faster than the global average in the past 70 years and are expected to remain “significantly higher” in the future. While authorities point to global warming for the rise in extreme weather events, there are also other factors at play in China’s environmental challenges. Industrial pollution, dam building and water diversion schemes have all contributed to the drought in the Yangtze River basin and other woes. China drought highlights risks of relying on hydropower Upstream Sichuan province, for example, is among the areas worst hit by the energy crunch and water shortages. It is also where some of China’s biggest dams were built during the hydropower fever seen in the past two decades – it made up over 80 per cent of Sichuan’s power generation and 18 per cent of the country’s total in 2020. This summer’s crisis has cast more doubt over the reliability of those dams, which critics say cut water flow, worsen pollution and have an impact on biodiversity as well as flooding and shipping. A decade ago, environmental activism and public debate on dam building and other sensitive issues such as pollution was still largely allowed in mainland China. But those days are long gone, with Beijing cracking down on foreign and grass-roots environmental groups and restricting media freedom in the past 10 years in a bid to silence criticism. As a result, environmental problems rarely make the news and, according to an Yicai report last week, many green groups are struggling financially. Former premier Wen Jiabao admitted in 2010 that China’s socioeconomic development could have benefited from the involvement of more non-governmental organisations. The same is true for the environment, and now is the time to act. The government needs to balance its desire for control and stability with the need to enlist support from environmental groups and the public. They need to take a greater role if China is to tackle these daunting challenges.