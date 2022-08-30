China’s ruling Communist Party will hold its congress from October 16, according to state media, an event that will usher in the top leadership for the next five years. The date was set during a monthly meeting of the Politburo, the party’s decision-making body, official news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday. Beijing tends to announce the date of key political events shortly before they take place – in this case 47 days before the twice-a-decade congress is due to begin. The announcement usually indicates that most of the closed-door negotiations on key positions are over, though there could be last-minute adjustments. The most important decisions are usually made ahead of the party congress, which largely serves as a formal occasion to legitimise and communicate those decisions to delegates. It will be held at a similar time of year to the last party congress in 2017 and the one in 2007, both of which took place in October. The timing suggests that preparation for the event has gone smoothly despite the domestic and international challenges. The congress will see more than 2,000 delegates from across the country gather in Beijing to hear President Xi Jinping deliver a report summing up the party’s achievements in the past five years and setting out its political, social and economic policies. Xi is also expected to begin a third term as the party’s leader at the end of the congress, which would make him the first to do so since the rule of Mao Zedong. Delegates at the congress will also approve a new list of members for the Central Committee, the party’s top leadership body made up of more than 300 political elites. Those committee members will decide who gets a seat at the apex of Chinese politics – the 25-strong Politburo and its Standing Committee, which currently has seven members. President Xi told key officials in July that this year’s party congress would be held “at a critical moment in our new journey of building a socialist, modern country” and would decide the nation’s course for the next five years and beyond. He also warned of challenges at home and abroad that he said were “more complex than ever”. Xi and others have been driving home the message to officials that the party congress is one of this year’s most important tasks, and the nation’s top law enforcement agencies, economic planners and provincial chiefs have all vowed to ensure political and social stability for the event. The party congress will take place ahead of key international summits including the Group of 20 meeting to be held in Indonesia from November 15 to 16 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand that begins the next day. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said Xi – who has not left the country for more than two years – would travel to Bali for the G20 meeting. It is not known if Xi will attend the Apec summit in person.