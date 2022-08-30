Taiwan ’s local government election season is under way in what could signal who will be the island’s next leader in 2024 and face the task of dealing with growing cross-strait tensions . People hoping to run for mayor, magistrate, councillor and various other local government positions in the November 26 “nine-in-one elections” have until Friday to register and will be notified before October 14 of their right to run, according to the Central Election Commission. About 19.3 million of the island’s 23.5 million people are eligible to cast their ballots this time, commission officials said on Tuesday. Of the eligible voters, 760,000 are first-time voters. In all, 22 mayoral and magistrate posts will be contested, with both the main opposition Kuomintang and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) each nominating 21 candidates for those races and the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) and the New Power Party each nominating three. The KMT was the big winner in the 2018 elections and hopes to expand its control of the county-level posts from 14 to 16 and make one more gain in the six municipalities from two to three, according to party officials. The DPP, which controls three municipalities – Taoyuan in the north, Tainan and Kaohsiung in the south – is hoping to regain at least three while making gains in the counties. The KMT won three municipalities in 2018 with then highly popular Han Kuo-yu was voted in as mayor of Kaohsiung, a DPP stronghold in southern Taiwan for decades. But Han was removed from the post following a recall motion initiated after his unsuccessful campaign for the 2020 presidential election against the DPP’s Tsai Ing-wen , who was running for reelection. At a KMT meeting on Sunday, party chairman Eric Chu Li-luan promised more big wins in November. “It will be no problem for the KMT to win a big victory this year,” he said. A party source said the KMT was placing more focus on Taipei and Taoyuan, two of the six municipalities. The other municipalities are New Taipei City, Taichung in central Taiwan, Tainan and Kaohsiung. In Taiwan, is another member of the Chiang dynasty on the rise? In Taipei, the independence-leaning DPP is fielding former health minister Chen Shih-chung to take on Wayne Chiang Wan-an, a great-grandson of late KMT leader and president Chiang Kai-shek, who was seen as the front runner before Chen was asked by Tsai to run against him. “Chiang is facing strong threats from Chen who is highly popular among the public,” said Wang Yeh-lih, a political science professor at National Taiwan University in Taipei. He said the recent announcement by incumbent Taipei deputy mayor Huang Shan-shan to join in the Taipei race posed further threats to Chiang. Huang, known for her depth in city affairs, has received strong backing from TPP supporters, who tend to be either politically neutral or lean towards the KMT. “She could become a spoiler for Chiang in the race,” Wang said. Recent opinion polls show support for Chiang running at about 40 per cent, about six to nine percentage points ahead of Chen, while Huang has around 20 per cent. In Taoyuan, the DPP originally planned to field former Hsinchu mayor Lin Chih-chien for the post, but Lin, known as one of the best performing mayors of the six municipalities, dropped out earlier this month due to an integrity issue. Lin was accused of plagiarism in his master’s theses at two universities, prompting the two universities to announce the recall of his degrees. Lin strongly denies the accusations. The result seriously hurt both the DPP and Tsai who had insisted that he run for the post. Worse yet, ex-legislator Cheng Pao-ching, dissatisfied with the DPP’s decision to field his former colleague Cheng Yun-peng for the Taoyuan post, has decided to run in the city, which could wreck the party’s chances. “This allows the KMT to have a bigger chance at the Taoyuan post,” Wang said. As Taiwan reopens its borders, is it ready to live with Covid? Analysts said that unlike the presidential elections, which involve ideological and other important political issues, November’s local government polls would be more focused on bread-and-butter issues. “Issues like China staging war games around Taiwan indeed cause public resentment towards Beijing, but this would have less impact on the local government elections as voters prefer to know whether the candidates they choose can help improve their well-being,” said Arthur Wang Zhin-sheng, secretary general of the Asia-Pacific Elite Interchange Association, a Taipei think tank. But the local polls often were a prelude to the presidential election and offered clues to who might be the next leader, he said. This year, the November poll will be held alongside a referendum on whether the voting age in Taiwan should be lowered from 20 to 18 or 19, according to the election commission “This will be the first referendum involving the change of our constitution, which is highly significant,” a commission spokesman said. After years of debate, the island’s legislature approved unanimously in March to lower the age of voting and holding elected office to 18, in line with most other democracies. Under the rule, at least half of all eligible voters, or 9.65 million, will need to vote in favour of the proposal for it to pass. With the approval, the legislature will then be able to start the amendment session that three-quarters of the 113 legislators are required to attend, and three-fourths of those present must support, for the change to take effect.