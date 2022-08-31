The southern Chinese factory base of Guangzhou locked down several residential compounds, banned restaurant dining and reduced bus and subway services in one district after a handful of people tested positive for an Omicron subvariant . The city’s health authorities reported seven new cases in Haizhu district, six of them with symptoms, on Wednesday. Two were detected through regular community testing, and five were picked up through close contacts screening. Official who led Wuhan pandemic response ‘set to be China’s top prosecutor’ The outbreak was caused by the Omicron subvariant BA. 2.76 but the source remained unknown. “The cases’ activity sites are complex, involving crowded places such as swimming pools and markets, and there is a high risk of community transmission,” said Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission. In response to the outbreak, the district has banned restaurant dining, suspended services at public buildings, and encouraged employees to work from home. Several bus and subway stations have been shut, while other routes have been altered. Authorities have also ordered all schools and kindergartens to delay the start of the school year, which usually happens on September 1 – and halt offline classes. The district is carrying out mass tests on almost 1.6 million people, with the first round taking place on Tuesday and the second on Wednesday. Su Mingqing, Haizhi’s deputy district head, said the health authorities had stepped up efforts to review the tests and trace the source of the infection and were prepared for an emergency. The nearby tech hub of Shenzhen also imposed a series of Covid-19 restrictions last week after the highly infectious Omicron subvariant BA.5 was detected for the first time in mainland China. On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 new cases, 20 of them symptomatic. Officials imposed fresh measures to contain the outbreak on Tuesday, closing 24 railway stations and 335 bus stations. Dine-in services have also been suspended in four districts with a total population of 9 million. Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu cancelled his visit to Guangzhou and Shenzhen this week because of the worsening Covid-19 situation on both sides of the border. Instead, he will discuss cross-border arrangements with the mainland authorities at an online conference on Thursday. Over the past month, sporadic outbreaks have swept through dozens of cities across China, each with a handful of cases. China’s strict Covid measures take a big toll on youth mental health Though the numbers are comparatively small, Beijing is sticking to its zero-Covid policies, which mean restrictions are imposed after just a handful of cases, in the run-up to the national party congress in mid-October. The twice-a-decade event will start on October 16 , with President Xi Jinping expected to secure an unprecedented third term and a new leadership team unveiled. It is not clear how Covid-19 rules will affect the gathering but Beijing has sought to shorten duration of political events for this purpose since 2020. Currently, China has 6,335 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the National Health Commission. Xi and others have been driving home the message to officials that the party congress is one of this year’s most important tasks, and the nation’s top law enforcement agencies, economic planners and provincial chiefs have all vowed to ensure political and social stability for the event.