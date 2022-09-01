Chengdu will enter a lockdown on Thursday evening, but one member of each household will be allowed to shop for necessities daily. Photo: Weibo
China locks down Chengdu, home to 21 million, as city reports new Covid-19 cases
- Sichuan’s provincial capital reports 106 new symptomatic cases on Thursday, bringing total to more than 600 since outbreak erupted around a week ago
- City government tries to avoid chaos seen earlier this year in Shanghai by allowing one person per household to shop for necessities each day
