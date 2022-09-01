Former senior spy official Liu Yanping has been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from public office for “serious violation of discipline and law.” China’s top anti-graft body says Liu colluded with other senior security officials, indulged in decadent activities. Photo: Weibo
Top official at Chinese spy agency expelled from Communist Party and dismissed in corruption probe
- Top anti-corruption watchdog says Liu Yanping was ‘immoral’, had an extremely distorted view of power
- Investigators allege Liu colluded with other senior security officials, indulged in decadent activities
