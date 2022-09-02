National People’s Congress deputies at a meeting in Beijing on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
National People’s Congress deputies at a meeting in Beijing on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
50 years since Nixon visited China
China /  Politics

China passes new law to tackle growing telecoms and online fraud

  • Suspects can be chased across border under new law passed by China’s top legislative body, with telecoms firms and banks duty bound to help find scammers
  • Focus on cross-border cooperation as tough law enforcement in China sees fraudsters set up base in neighbouring countries

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:21pm, 2 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
National People’s Congress deputies at a meeting in Beijing on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
National People’s Congress deputies at a meeting in Beijing on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE