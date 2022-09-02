National People’s Congress deputies at a meeting in Beijing on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
China passes new law to tackle growing telecoms and online fraud
- Suspects can be chased across border under new law passed by China’s top legislative body, with telecoms firms and banks duty bound to help find scammers
- Focus on cross-border cooperation as tough law enforcement in China sees fraudsters set up base in neighbouring countries
