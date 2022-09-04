People line up for a Covid-19 test in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, on Friday amid a citywide lockdown. Photo: EPA-EFE
Locked-down Chinese city apologises after mandatory Covid testing system crashes

  • Chengdu authorities say sorry for long delays that forced people to wait in the rain late into the night
  • Transport hub ordered residents to test daily to try to keep a lid on coronavirus cases

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Sep, 2022

