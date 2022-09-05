People seek safety outdoors in Luding, Sichuan province, epicentre of Monday’s quake. Photo: CCTV
developing | China’s Sichuan province hit by 6.8 magnitude quake

  • Epicentre of 12.52pm quake lies near Luding county, about 260km from provincial capital Chengdu
  • Quake is latest challenge for province tackling drought and Covid-19 outbreak

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 3:38pm, 5 Sep, 2022

