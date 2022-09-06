This aerial photo shows an image welcoming the 20th Communist Party Congress, created by growing different varieties of rice, in Hangzhou. State-run media has been proclaiming loyalty to the party ahead of the mid-October event. Photo: AFP
This aerial photo shows an image welcoming the 20th Communist Party Congress, created by growing different varieties of rice, in Hangzhou. State-run media has been proclaiming loyalty to the party ahead of the mid-October event. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media chief vows to toe the line for Communist Party’s national congress

  • Fu Hua says ‘primary political task’ is to propagate Xi Jinping’s political thoughts and party control of the internet
  • News agency focused on guiding domestic public opinion while battling narrative war with the West

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 8:00am, 6 Sep, 2022

