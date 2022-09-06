This aerial photo shows an image welcoming the 20th Communist Party Congress, created by growing different varieties of rice, in Hangzhou. State-run media has been proclaiming loyalty to the party ahead of the mid-October event. Photo: AFP
Chinese state media chief vows to toe the line for Communist Party’s national congress
- Fu Hua says ‘primary political task’ is to propagate Xi Jinping’s political thoughts and party control of the internet
- News agency focused on guiding domestic public opinion while battling narrative war with the West
This aerial photo shows an image welcoming the 20th Communist Party Congress, created by growing different varieties of rice, in Hangzhou. State-run media has been proclaiming loyalty to the party ahead of the mid-October event. Photo: AFP