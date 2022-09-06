Rescuers transfer survivors across a river following an earthquake in Moxi Town in Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Monday. The 6.8 magnitude earthquake triggered landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Death toll from Sichuan earthquake rises to 65, with 12 missing and hundreds trapped in national park
- Aftershocks, days of rain and possible landslides threaten rescue operation after 6.8 magnitude quake hit on Monday
- State media reports more than 6,500 rescuers and doctors sent to the scene and helicopters and drones sent to Luding and Shimian counties
