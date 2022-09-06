Medical workers transfer patients to a safe area in Shimian county in Yaan city of Sichuan province after the earthquake on September 5. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

Zero-Covid or lives? Deadly quake in China prompts disaster protocol for locked down Chengdu

  • When lives are at risk, safety is the priority, Chengdu health authorities say, as viral video shows residents blocked from leaving as quake hits
  • Covid-19 controls should not be totally abandoned and adequate preventive measures must be taken at every stage, statement adds

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:11pm, 6 Sep, 2022

