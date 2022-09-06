Medical workers transfer patients to a safe area in Shimian county in Yaan city of Sichuan province after the earthquake on September 5. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Zero-Covid or lives? Deadly quake in China prompts disaster protocol for locked down Chengdu
- When lives are at risk, safety is the priority, Chengdu health authorities say, as viral video shows residents blocked from leaving as quake hits
- Covid-19 controls should not be totally abandoned and adequate preventive measures must be taken at every stage, statement adds
Medical workers transfer patients to a safe area in Shimian county in Yaan city of Sichuan province after the earthquake on September 5. Photo: Xinhua via AP