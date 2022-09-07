President Xi Jinping meets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, February 5. Experts say Xi’s trip abroad ahead of the 20th party congress shows his confidence. Photo: Xinhua
Trip in countdown to Communist Party congress shows Xi Jinping’s confidence, experts say
- Chinese president expected to travel overseas next week for the first time in more than two years
- Face-to-face exchanges by top leadership will help China avoid appearing isolated from the rest of the world, observers say
President Xi Jinping meets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, February 5. Experts say Xi’s trip abroad ahead of the 20th party congress shows his confidence. Photo: Xinhua