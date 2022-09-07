Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents at the site of a landslide following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province, September 6. As the death toll climbed, authorities imposed strict entry requirements to the disaster zone. Photo: Reuters
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

China earthquake: death toll climbs to 74 as Sichuan authorities restrict entry to disaster zone

  • 35 people are still missing as health authorities report new Covid-19 infections
  • Heavy rainfall expected in the region after severe damage from landslides

Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:16pm, 7 Sep, 2022

