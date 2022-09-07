China’s leader said the authorities should identify key areas based on its strategic needs. Photo: Shutterstock
Xi Jinping urges China to step up efforts to master key technology
- The Chinese President told a meeting of a policy implementation body that key areas should be identified based on the country’s strategic needs
- The country is locked in intense technological conflict with the US, was banned investment in Chinese firmed linked to the security and defence sectors
