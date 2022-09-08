China is discouraging domestic travel from Saturday until the end of October – a period that covers the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day holiday and the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
China is discouraging domestic travel from Saturday until the end of October – a period that covers the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day holiday and the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: China to tighten domestic travel restrictions until the end of October

  • National Health Commission urges people to stay put during National Day holiday and to minimise cross-city travel to prevent risk of the virus spreading
  • From Saturday, all passengers on planes, high-speed and other trains, and interprovincial buses and ferries will have to show a negative test result

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 11:18pm, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is discouraging domestic travel from Saturday until the end of October – a period that covers the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day holiday and the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
China is discouraging domestic travel from Saturday until the end of October – a period that covers the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day holiday and the Communist Party congress. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE