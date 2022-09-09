Residents line up to register for routine Covid-19 swabs at a testing site in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

China calls for mass Covid-19 testing, but it could burden local governments

  • Frequent testing has become an expensive approach in the face of highly contagious Omicron variants
  • The cost of a year of mass screening in all first- and second-tier cities could top US$208 billion, according to one estimate

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui

Updated: 8:55pm, 9 Sep, 2022

