Visits home for national holidays are a gamble for China’s citizens. Photo: AP
Visits home for national holidays are a gamble for China’s citizens. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Pandemic travel in China is chaotic – during Mid-Autumn Festival it’s worse

  • Far from home, a Wuhan woman braces for a harrowing journey as she tries to get back home for a family reunion
  • Covid restrictions in much of China have dashed family reunion hopes for another year

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 12:08pm, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visits home for national holidays are a gamble for China’s citizens. Photo: AP
Visits home for national holidays are a gamble for China’s citizens. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE