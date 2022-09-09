There have also been complaints about conditions in makeshift hospitals used for quarantine in the Xinjiang region. Photo: Weibo
Locked down and running out of food: Xinjiang residents vent on social media
- There hasn’t been an official announcement but people in Ili Kazakh prefecture say they have been confined to their homes since early August after Covid-19 outbreak
- They have complained about shortages of food and supplies and difficulties accessing medical care, as well as conditions in quarantine facilities
