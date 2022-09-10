A Taiwanese military post on Quemoy as photographed by a civilian drone launched from the Chinese mainland. Photo: Weibo
A Taiwanese military post on Quemoy as photographed by a civilian drone launched from the Chinese mainland. Photo: Weibo
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Mainland Chinese drone pilot explains why he buzzed Taiwanese troops and posted footage on internet

  • The operator known as Quanzhou Captain said he acted out of ‘curiosity’ and wanted to show his support for reunification
  • He says that he and other operators are just ordinary people who want to show their hatred for the idea of Taiwanese independence

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 10 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese military post on Quemoy as photographed by a civilian drone launched from the Chinese mainland. Photo: Weibo
A Taiwanese military post on Quemoy as photographed by a civilian drone launched from the Chinese mainland. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE