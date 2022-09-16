China’s President Xi Jinping has called the Chinese Communist Party the standard-bearer for global socialism, ahead of the 20th Party Congress in October. Photo: AP
China’s President Xi Jinping has called the Chinese Communist Party the standard-bearer for global socialism, ahead of the 20th Party Congress in October. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Xi article gives insight into China’s direction ahead of party congress

  • A bylined article by the Chinese president in the party’s top journal stresses revolutionary zeal and warns against complacency
  • Xi’s essay says the party must constantly self-correct to avoid fate of Soviet Union

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s President Xi Jinping has called the Chinese Communist Party the standard-bearer for global socialism, ahead of the 20th Party Congress in October. Photo: AP
China’s President Xi Jinping has called the Chinese Communist Party the standard-bearer for global socialism, ahead of the 20th Party Congress in October. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE