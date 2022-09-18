The Communist Party is preparing for a major leadership reshuffle next month. Photo: Reuters
China’s top police chief warns law enforcement to stay alert to risk of ‘colour revolution’ ahead of major Communist Party gathering

  • Public security minister Wang Xiahong urges security forces to uphold stability ahead of 20th national congress in article for major party journal
  • Wang also hails mainland police’s role in supporting implementation of Hong Kong security law and pledges loyalty to Xi Jinping

Stella Chen
Updated: 1:00pm, 18 Sep, 2022

