Images posted online appear to show cramped conditions in communal quarantine facilities. Photo: Weibo
Officials in Tibet’s capital Lhasa apologise for handling of Covid lockdown after string of complaints
- Residents say they have not been given enough food and denied medical care, becoming the latest city in China to experience such problems
- Vice-mayor Zhandui bows in apology to residents during press conference and admits the month-long lockdown has highlighted government failings
Images posted online appear to show cramped conditions in communal quarantine facilities. Photo: Weibo