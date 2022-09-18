Images posted online appear to show cramped conditions in communal quarantine facilities. Photo: Weibo
Officials in Tibet’s capital Lhasa apologise for handling of Covid lockdown after string of complaints

  • Residents say they have not been given enough food and denied medical care, becoming the latest city in China to experience such problems
  • Vice-mayor Zhandui bows in apology to residents during press conference and admits the month-long lockdown has highlighted government failings

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:39pm, 18 Sep, 2022

