China’ social media influencers have made frugality trendy by starting a low-cost living challenge in Shanghai, one of the country’s most expensive cities. Photo: Reuters
‘Everything is unknown’: young Chinese cut spending as economy falters

  • China’s social media influencers share tips on frugal living as willingness to spend drops, with almost 60 per cent of people saying they want to save money
  • Beijing’s zero-Covid policy has taken a heavy toll on consumption, while its crackdown on tech companies hits younger workers

Reuters

Updated: 2:37pm, 19 Sep, 2022

