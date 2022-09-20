Lao Dongyan, a prominent China policy critic and law professor with Tsinghua University, had her social media account emptied last week. She is the latest intellectual to be silenced in China, a month before Beijing convenes the 20th national congress. Photo: Baidu
Another China policy critic vanishes from social media ahead of 20th national congress
- Weibo account of respected criminal law professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing wiped clean
- Lao Dongyan is latest policy critic to either voluntarily tone down public opinions or have them removed
