Lao Dongyan, a prominent China policy critic and law professor with Tsinghua University, had her social media account emptied last week. She is the latest intellectual to be silenced in China, a month before Beijing convenes the 20th national congress. Photo: Baidu
China’s internet censorship
China /  Politics

Another China policy critic vanishes from social media ahead of 20th national congress

  • Weibo account of respected criminal law professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing wiped clean
  • Lao Dongyan is latest policy critic to either voluntarily tone down public opinions or have them removed

Stella Chen
Stella Chen

Updated: 5:41pm, 20 Sep, 2022

