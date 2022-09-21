On Wednesday, the Intermediate People’s Court of Tangshan in Hebei province handed a life sentence to Gong Daoan, 58, former deputy mayor and director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, for accepting bribes, according to Chinese state media. Photo: Weibo
In one day, three former Chinese police chiefs are each jailed for more than a decade for corruption
- Gong Daoan, Deng Huilin and Liu Xinyun were sentenced over bribery charges following claims of disloyalty against President Xi Jinping
- Trials came just three weeks before the ruling Communist Party’s national congress at which Xi is expected to extend his rule
On Wednesday, the Intermediate People’s Court of Tangshan in Hebei province handed a life sentence to Gong Daoan, 58, former deputy mayor and director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, for accepting bribes, according to Chinese state media. Photo: Weibo