On Wednesday, the Intermediate People’s Court of Tangshan in Hebei province handed a life sentence to Gong Daoan, 58, former deputy mayor and director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, for accepting bribes, according to Chinese state media. Photo: Weibo
In one day, three former Chinese police chiefs are each jailed for more than a decade for corruption

  • Gong Daoan, Deng Huilin and Liu Xinyun were sentenced over bribery charges following claims of disloyalty against President Xi Jinping
  • Trials came just three weeks before the ruling Communist Party’s national congress at which Xi is expected to extend his rule

William Zheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 21 Sep, 2022

