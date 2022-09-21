Gan Yu was left stranded on the mountain after he became unable to walk. Photo: Weibo
Gan Yu was left stranded on the mountain after he became unable to walk. Photo: Weibo
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

Sichuan earthquake: power plant worker rescued after being left stranded on mountainside for 2 weeks

  • Gan Yu was found by a villager who learned that rescuers were trying to find him after he was left on a mountainside by a colleague who went to look for help
  • Gan, who worked at the Wandong hydropower station in Luding county, had helped save local villagers from being inundated after the magnitude 6.8 quake struck

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 9:30pm, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Gan Yu was left stranded on the mountain after he became unable to walk. Photo: Weibo
Gan Yu was left stranded on the mountain after he became unable to walk. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE