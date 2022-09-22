Fu Zhenghua, 67, was handed a suspended death sentence that will be commuted to life imprisonment after two years. Photo: CCTV
Former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua jailed for life for corruption
- Once one of the country’s most powerful police chiefs, Fu was convicted of taking US$16 million in bribes
- His sentence was handed down a day after three ex-police chiefs were also given prison terms for graft
Fu Zhenghua, 67, was handed a suspended death sentence that will be commuted to life imprisonment after two years. Photo: CCTV