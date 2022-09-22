Under a plan announced on Thursday to reopen Taiwan’s borders after pandemic restrictions, the island will start the first stage – including raising the weekly cap on visitors from the current 50,000 to 60,000 and cancelling saliva PCR tests at the airport – on September 29. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Taiwan approves plan for cautious reopening in stages after pandemic restrictions
- Cabinet gives October 13 as earliest reopening as island plans gradual scrapping of quarantine and PCR requirements and return to visa-waiver programme
- Second stage, which is dependent on case numbers in stage 1, will allow local travel agencies to resume inbound and outbound tours
