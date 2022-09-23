China’s former deputy security minister Sun Lijun was given a suspended death sentence that will be commuted after two years. Photo: Weibo
Chinese ‘political clique’ leader Sun Lijun faces life in jail for corruption as law enforcement purge winds down

  • The former deputy security minister accused of being disloyal to Xi Jinping was given a suspended death sentence that will be commuted after two years
  • Five other members of Sun’s faction have been sentenced this week as the purge winds down ahead of a major leadership reshuffle

William Zheng

Updated: 3:55pm, 23 Sep, 2022

